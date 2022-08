StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Reed’s (NYSE:REED)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reed’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:REED opened at $0.19 on Monday. Reed’s has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18.

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 million.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. It offers Reed's craft ginger beers; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's ready to drink products; Virgil's handcrafted sodas; ginger candy; and other ginger beverages under the Reed's brand.

