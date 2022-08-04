StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Top Ships Trading Up 5.6 %
TOPS stock opened at $0.36 on Monday. Top Ships has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.74.
About Top Ships
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Top Ships (TOPS)
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Is it Time to Tap Molson Coors or Will Beer Sales Turn Flat?
- Is Starbucks Shooting For The Moon?
- PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases
- Two High-Yield Deep-Values You Shouldn’t Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Top Ships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top Ships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.