StockNews.com Upgrades Canon (NYSE:CAJ) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canon (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Canon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAJ opened at $23.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.42. Canon has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $25.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Get Canon alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canon

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAJ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canon by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,143,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,929,000 after buying an additional 203,653 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Canon in the 4th quarter valued at $3,409,000. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canon in the 4th quarter valued at $2,707,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canon in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,203,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canon by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 378,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,254,000 after purchasing an additional 95,097 shares in the last quarter.

About Canon

Canon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Printing Business Unit, Imaging Business Unit, Medical Business Unit, and Industrial and Others Business Unit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.