Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €70.00 Price Target by Hauck Aufhäuser In… Analysts

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Rating) has been given a €70.00 ($72.16) price target by Hauck Aufhäuser In… in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser In…’s price target points to a potential upside of 66.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SAX. UBS Group set a €66.00 ($68.04) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.70 ($45.05) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays set a €55.00 ($56.70) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($82.47) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($56.70) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of SAX stock traded up €0.32 ($0.33) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €42.00 ($43.30). 46,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,494. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €44.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of €56.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 342.04. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €39.10 ($40.31) and a 52-week high of €76.05 ($78.40). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47.

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

