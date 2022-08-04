Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 898,500 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the June 30th total of 755,900 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 236,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Suburban Propane Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,695 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,833 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 78,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 18.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suburban Propane Partners Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SPH traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.75. 2,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,156. The firm has a market cap of $991.78 million, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.11. Suburban Propane Partners has a 52-week low of $13.83 and a 52-week high of $17.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.90.

Suburban Propane Partners Announces Dividend

Suburban Propane Partners ( NYSE:SPH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $588.10 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.94%.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

