Summit Asset Management LLC Has $927,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Summit Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $77,790,000. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $48,970,000. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,283,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,742,000. Finally, UBP Investment Advisors SA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7,527.3% during the first quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 228,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 225,820 shares during the period.

IVE stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $144.96. The stock had a trading volume of 8,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,731. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $132.18 and a 1-year high of $160.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.50.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

