Summit Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $416.50. 303,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,237,985. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $393.80 and a 200 day moving average of $420.53. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $364.03 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

