Summit Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Summit Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,007 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 0.8% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Matisse Capital grew its position in Walmart by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,539 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Walmart by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 27,479 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,522,030.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,461. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMT traded down $3.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $127.12. 311,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,032,502. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.29. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $348.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

