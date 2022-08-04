Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Summit Therapeutics Trading Down 2.0 %
SMMT opened at $0.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $93.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.76. Summit Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $8.39.
Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.06 million during the quarter. Summit Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 735.61% and a negative return on equity of 100.17%.
Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.
