Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Summit Therapeutics Trading Down 2.0 %

SMMT opened at $0.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $93.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.76. Summit Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $8.39.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.06 million during the quarter. Summit Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 735.61% and a negative return on equity of 100.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Summit Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMMT. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 148.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 216,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 129,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in Summit Therapeutics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,272,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,368,000 after purchasing an additional 154,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

