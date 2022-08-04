SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. SunPower had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis.

SunPower Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.54. 137,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,037,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.94. SunPower has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $34.61. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.97 and a beta of 2.06.

Get SunPower alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of SunPower from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of SunPower from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SunPower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.29.

Institutional Trading of SunPower

About SunPower

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 205.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SunPower by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in SunPower during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in SunPower by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 16,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.