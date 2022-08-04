Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Sets New 12-Month High at $59.17

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.17 and last traded at $57.20, with a volume of 1144 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities upped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Super Micro Computer to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $60.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total transaction of $519,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,983.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $323,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $698,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 14,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

Featured Articles

