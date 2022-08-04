Susquehanna Bancshares Lowers Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target to $85.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the technology company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.10% from the stock’s current price.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial cut shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.86.

Match Group stock traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,868. The company has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.15. Match Group has a 12 month low of $59.15 and a 12 month high of $182.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.48.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $798.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.03 million. Match Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 270.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Match Group will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 181.1% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

