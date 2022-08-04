Susquehanna Increases Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target to $72.00

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.99% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.88.

Shares of LSCC traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.87. The stock had a trading volume of 44,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.79. Lattice Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $43.41 and a fifty-two week high of $85.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.01 and a beta of 1.21.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $161.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.98 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 34.11%. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total value of $45,122.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,556,568.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Stephen Douglass sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $130,372.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 115,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,982,980.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total transaction of $45,122.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,556,568.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 136,694 shares of company stock valued at $6,753,440. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 20.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 23,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 62.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 514,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,971,000 after buying an additional 197,944 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 334,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,222,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 18.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

