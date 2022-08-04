SVB Leerink Raises Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target to $77.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by SVB Leerink from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MRNA. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $228.58.

Moderna Stock Up 16.0 %

Shares of MRNA opened at $186.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.77. Moderna has a one year low of $115.61 and a one year high of $497.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Moderna will post 27.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.69, for a total transaction of $6,907,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,588,954.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total transaction of $26,073.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,706.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.69, for a total value of $6,907,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,588,954.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 554,029 shares of company stock valued at $82,263,545. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $773,229,000. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,928,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,144 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,458 shares during the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,336,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

See Also

