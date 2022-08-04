Swarm Price Tops $0.0068 on Major Exchanges (SWM)

Swarm (SWM) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One Swarm coin can now be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Swarm has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. Swarm has a market cap of $533,265.73 and $262.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,543.69 or 1.00012352 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004436 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004436 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003956 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003924 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002268 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00128757 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00032394 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004430 BTC.

About Swarm

Swarm (CRYPTO:SWM) is a coin. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swarm’s official website is www.swarmnetwork.org. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0.

Swarm Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

