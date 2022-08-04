SYNC Network (SYNC) Price Hits $0.0123 on Major Exchanges

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. SYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and $883.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SYNC Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.98 or 0.00217672 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004936 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004727 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001344 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00008584 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004432 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $117.71 or 0.00523086 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000321 BTC.

About SYNC Network

SYNC Network is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 154,361,710 coins and its circulating supply is 117,815,519 coins. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com. SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4.

SYNC Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

