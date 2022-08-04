Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Shares of SYPR opened at $2.03 on Monday. Sypris Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $4.37. The company has a market cap of $44.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average of $2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $26.17 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sypris Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sypris Solutions by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Sypris Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $4,939,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

