Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Sypris Solutions Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of SYPR opened at $2.03 on Monday. Sypris Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $4.37. The company has a market cap of $44.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average of $2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $26.17 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sypris Solutions
About Sypris Solutions
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sypris Solutions (SYPR)
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Is it Time to Tap Molson Coors or Will Beer Sales Turn Flat?
- Two High-Yield Deep-Values You Shouldn’t Ignore
- PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases
- Is Starbucks Shooting For The Moon?
Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.