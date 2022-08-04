Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TCMD. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research cut their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tactile Systems Technology currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.33.

TCMD stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.98. The company had a trading volume of 6,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $179.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.56. Tactile Systems Technology has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $46.41.

Tactile Systems Technology ( NASDAQ:TCMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.11). Tactile Systems Technology had a negative return on equity of 15.08% and a negative net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $47.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.91 million. Analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCMD. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,447,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 377,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after purchasing an additional 129,160 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,339,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,005,000 after purchasing an additional 119,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation test for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

