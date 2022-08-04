Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $92.00. The stock had previously closed at $68.97, but opened at $62.00. Raymond James currently has a maintains rating on the stock. Tandem Diabetes Care shares last traded at $59.97, with a volume of 23,472 shares traded.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $166.00 to $82.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.56.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tandem Diabetes Care

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, CEO John F. Sheridan bought 2,500 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.90 per share, for a total transaction of $174,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,054.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 10,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total transaction of $999,897.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 205,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,064,202.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John F. Sheridan bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.90 per share, with a total value of $174,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,058 shares in the company, valued at $703,054.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,000 shares of company stock worth $361,270. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Down 12.9 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 10,566.7% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.39 and a 200-day moving average of $90.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 6.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 862.23 and a beta of 0.80.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $175.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.21 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.