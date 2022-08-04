Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Motco

Motco boosted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 824 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Target were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,094,330,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Target by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,948 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Target by 73.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,902,355 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $414,599,000 after purchasing an additional 808,485 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 1,140.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 701,790 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $148,934,000 after purchasing an additional 645,209 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,148,499 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $497,249,000 after purchasing an additional 617,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Target from $239.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Target from $191.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.08.

Insider Activity at Target

Target Stock Up 2.7 %

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $167.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.57. The company has a market capitalization of $77.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.81). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Recommended Stories

