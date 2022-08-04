Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Position Boosted by Camden Capital LLC

Camden Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,338 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Interstate Bank grew its holdings in Target by 39.3% during the first quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 3,469 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in Target by 6.7% in the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 7,367 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Target by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,887 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121,868 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,863,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Target stock opened at $167.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.03.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.81). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Target from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.08.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

