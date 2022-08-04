Taurus Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Taurus Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,272 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,919 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,713,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.4% in the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 153,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,584,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Intel by 12.9% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 439,043 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $21,759,000 after acquiring an additional 50,092 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.1% in the first quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 64,724 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 3.0% in the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 22,860 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. DZ Bank cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Intel to a “negative” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.83.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,611,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,279,604. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $35.24 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $145.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.62.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

