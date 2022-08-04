Taurus Asset Management LLC Has $19.85 Million Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Taurus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 6,439.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 61,175 shares during the period. Linde comprises approximately 2.0% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $19,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. AlphaValue raised Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Linde from €370.00 ($381.44) to €355.00 ($365.98) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.86.

Linde Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Linde stock traded up $3.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $303.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $265.12 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The stock has a market cap of $151.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $297.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.54.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.83%.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.