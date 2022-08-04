Taurus Asset Management LLC Has $8.28 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Taurus Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in PepsiCo by 544.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 225,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,168,000 after acquiring an additional 190,503 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Round Table Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $175.70. 116,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,055,352. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.48 and a 12 month high of $177.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 69.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,896 shares of company stock worth $2,602,868. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

