Taurus Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,210 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Taurus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 130,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for about 2.4% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $23,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,534,890,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 360.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,704,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $321,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,229,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,582,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,109 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Texas Instruments by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,017,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $380,194,000 after buying an additional 949,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,785,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,906,299,000 after buying an additional 885,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of TXN traded up $1.39 on Thursday, reaching $184.86. The stock had a trading volume of 62,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,420,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.09. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.69.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,618 shares of company stock worth $13,329,800 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TXN. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.19.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

