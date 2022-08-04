Taurus Asset Management LLC Sells 1,180 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Taurus Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,172 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,207 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 25,036 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Comcast by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 954 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Comcast to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.52.

Insider Activity

Comcast Stock Up 1.1 %

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.91. The company had a trading volume of 584,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,408,756. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.57 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $176.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.70 and its 200 day moving average is $44.31.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

