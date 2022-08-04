Taurus Asset Management LLC Sells 560 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Taurus Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $416.15. The stock had a trading volume of 284,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,237,985. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $393.80 and its 200 day moving average is $420.53. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $364.03 and a one year high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.