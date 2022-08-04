TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Sees Large Volume Increase

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 245,750 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 1,595,594 shares.The stock last traded at $51.06 and had previously closed at $51.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRP. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.77.

TC Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.27.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TC Energy

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.699 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRP. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $304,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 378,474 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,607,000 after acquiring an additional 38,409 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,610,789 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $755,259,000 after acquiring an additional 267,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in TC Energy by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 170,379 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,816,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

