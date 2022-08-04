TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 245,750 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 1,595,594 shares.The stock last traded at $51.06 and had previously closed at $51.72.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research lowered TC Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.77.

The firm has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.67 and a 200 day moving average of $54.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.699 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 110.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

