Tectonic Advisors LLC Acquires 6,161 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,161 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.1% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,552,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,722,000 after acquiring an additional 12,073,555 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsimple Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $438,323,000. Passaic Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $372,814,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,643,000 after buying an additional 4,486,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,190,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,666,000 after buying an additional 3,106,951 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.54. The company had a trading volume of 7,223,772 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.59 and a 200 day moving average of $65.61.

