Tectonic Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,893 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.46.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO traded up $3.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $550.30. The company had a trading volume of 29,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,665. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $519.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $561.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $222.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $462.66 and a 12-month high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.31%.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.