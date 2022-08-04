Tectonic Advisors LLC Buys 10,961 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 65.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,961 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNFP. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth $3,667,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at $87,533,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 789,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,400,000 after acquiring an additional 428,911 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $25,727,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,107,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,790,000 after acquiring an additional 229,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners to $93.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.29.

Insider Activity

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Down 0.8 %

In other news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $116,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,145. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

PNFP stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.39. The stock had a trading volume of 5,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,523. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $67.86 and a one year high of $111.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.20.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.18. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.17% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $390.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

