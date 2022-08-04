Tectonic Advisors LLC Buys 1,289 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 7,334 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $222,725.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 263,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,493,300.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total value of $482,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 266,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,112,067.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $222,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 263,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,493,300.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 598,934 shares of company stock worth $59,771,495. 32.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Airbnb Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $95.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.47.

ABNB traded up $3.33 on Thursday, hitting $118.35. 195,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,151,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.75 and its 200 day moving average is $136.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $212.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.23.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

