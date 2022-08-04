Tectonic Advisors LLC Purchases 10,707 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,707 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Hercules Capital worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 139,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $351,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 183,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 110,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HTGC traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.65. The company had a trading volume of 20,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,224. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.61 and a 52 week high of $19.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 143.19, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.21.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $72.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.78%. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 1,200.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HTGC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hercules Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Thomas J. Fallon purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $148,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,667.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hercules Capital



Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Further Reading

