Tectonic Advisors LLC Purchases 16,940 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,137 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,940 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 1.2% during the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 56,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 50,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 8.3% during the first quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 48,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. 42.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $13.75 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Hovde Group lowered their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of Owl Rock Capital stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.86. 10,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,828. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.90. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $12.09 and a 1-year high of $15.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $264.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.74 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 48.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 96.12%.

In related news, Director Melissa Weiler bought 8,000 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.63 per share, with a total value of $101,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,640. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

