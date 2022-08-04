Tectonic Advisors LLC Purchases 704 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,155 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 12.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 63,945 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 10.6% in the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,891 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 8.1% during the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 13,921 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.13.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.35. The stock had a trading volume of 57,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,964,852. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.07. The company has a market capitalization of $125.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $86.70 and a 1 year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.