Tectonic Advisors LLC Raises Stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,686 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in H&R Block by 2.2% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,069,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 950,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,746,000 after buying an additional 119,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,910,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,737,000 after buying an additional 101,797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRB traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.76. 16,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,611,936. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.08 and a 1 year high of $40.24. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.61.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. H&R Block had a return on equity of 6,248.49% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.17) EPS. Equities analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

