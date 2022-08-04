Tectonic Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,972 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 8.6% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 49.9% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 8,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 52.3% in the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,206 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 23.6% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,159,652. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.17. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.94 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $279.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 44.38%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pfizer news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

