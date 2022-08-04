Tectonic Advisors LLC Sells 326 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Tectonic Advisors LLC decreased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Dollar General accounts for approximately 0.7% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DG. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,102,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 1,658.9% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 208,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,095,000 after acquiring an additional 196,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total value of $1,171,989.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,700.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total value of $1,171,989.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,700.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,288 shares of company stock worth $3,089,602. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Trading Down 0.1 %

DG traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $251.72. 7,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,653. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $240.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $178.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.