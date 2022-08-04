Tectonic Advisors LLC Sells 770 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lessened its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 18 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at $35,157,868.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at $35,157,868.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Performance

NYSE AZO traded up $27.77 on Thursday, hitting $2,175.80. 1,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,590. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,503.30 and a 12 month high of $2,267.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,114.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,029.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.78.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.87 by $3.16. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $26.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. DA Davidson upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,169.41.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

