Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Given “Maintains” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TNK. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Teekay Tankers Price Performance

Shares of Teekay Tankers stock opened at $22.69 on Thursday. Teekay Tankers has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $22.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.27 and its 200 day moving average is $15.89. The stock has a market cap of $765.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26, a P/E/G ratio of 149.73 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.20. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 15.05% and a negative net margin of 40.96%. The company had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. Teekay Tankers’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the first quarter worth about $159,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the first quarter worth about $185,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the first quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the first quarter worth about $238,000. 28.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

