Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Tejon Ranch Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE TRC traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.72. 27,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.79. Tejon Ranch has a 52 week low of $14.83 and a 52 week high of $21.69. The company has a market cap of $416.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.00.

Get Tejon Ranch alerts:

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $21.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 million. Tejon Ranch had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 16.33%. Research analysts anticipate that Tejon Ranch will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tejon Ranch

About Tejon Ranch

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 744,662 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $14,208,000 after buying an additional 328,767 shares during the period. Mad River Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch in the 4th quarter worth $5,022,000. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch in the 4th quarter worth $2,668,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 125,539 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 59,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Tejon Ranch by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 601,823 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $10,989,000 after acquiring an additional 41,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tejon Ranch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tejon Ranch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.