Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$62.00–$61.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$42.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.40 billion-$2.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.43 billion. Teladoc Health also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.85–$0.60 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus cut Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut Teladoc Health from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.03.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TDOC traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.10. 49,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,127,503. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $27.38 and a 12-month high of $156.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.44.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Teladoc Health

In other news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $151,257.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $41,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,016.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $151,257.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,053 shares of company stock worth $221,498 over the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,437,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 329,206 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,746,000 after acquiring an additional 143,398 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,238,243 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $954,875,000 after acquiring an additional 98,181 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 398,322 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,731,000 after purchasing an additional 96,930 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 440,276 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,763,000 after purchasing an additional 51,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.