Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.20-$4.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.52. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Teledyne Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $17.45-$17.70 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on TDY. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, June 10th.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TDY traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $397.76. 2,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,019. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $384.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $416.81. Teledyne Technologies has a 52 week low of $344.66 and a 52 week high of $493.97.

Institutional Trading of Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies will post 17.64 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Featured Articles

