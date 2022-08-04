Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.17-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $768.00 million-$776.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $676.82 million. Tenable also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.03-$0.04 EPS.

Tenable Price Performance

Tenable stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.94. 31,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,821. Tenable has a 12 month low of $36.67 and a 12 month high of $63.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.92 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Tenable alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TENB. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Tenable from $73.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tenable from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.87.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,084. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Tenable news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jerry M. Kennelly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $467,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,815.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,572 shares of company stock valued at $4,268,456. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TENB. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Tenable by 14.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 365,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,149,000 after acquiring an additional 47,025 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,590,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 524,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,292,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,024,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 312.6% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 15,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

(Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.