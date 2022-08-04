Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.17-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $768.00 million-$776.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $676.82 million. Tenable also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.03-$0.04 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TENB. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Tenable from $73.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Tenable from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Tenable from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.87.

Tenable Stock Down 0.6 %

TENB traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $41.94. 31,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,821. Tenable has a 12 month low of $36.67 and a 12 month high of $63.61. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -56.92 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.20 and its 200-day moving average is $50.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $476,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,847 shares in the company, valued at $5,233,111.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $125,323.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,238. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $476,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,233,111.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,572 shares of company stock worth $4,268,456. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 52.5% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Tenable by 29.5% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tenable by 169.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Tenable by 33.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Tenable in the first quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

(Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

Further Reading

