Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.17-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $768.00 million-$776.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $676.82 million. Tenable also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.03-$0.04 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently commented on TENB. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Tenable from $73.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Tenable from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Tenable from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.87.
Tenable Stock Down 0.6 %
TENB traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $41.94. 31,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,821. Tenable has a 12 month low of $36.67 and a 12 month high of $63.61. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -56.92 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.20 and its 200-day moving average is $50.67.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 52.5% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Tenable by 29.5% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tenable by 169.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Tenable by 33.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Tenable in the first quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.39% of the company’s stock.
About Tenable
Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tenable (TENB)
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Or Shake Shak? Which Is The Tastier Play
- Activision Blizzard Banks On A Flurry Of New Content
- Energy Transfer Is A Value Among High-Yield Energy Infrastructure
- Devon Energy Looks Attractive if You Look Past the Headlines
- 3 Low Priced Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.