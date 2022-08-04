Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) PT Raised to $80.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $63.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.40% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare to $73.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.38.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of THC traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.83. 23,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,622. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $50.37 and a fifty-two week high of $92.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07.

Insider Activity at Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 45.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $468,061.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,057.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.