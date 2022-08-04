TenX Trading Up 4.3% Over Last Week (PAY)

TenX (PAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. Over the last seven days, TenX has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. TenX has a market cap of $3.79 million and $35,696.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TenX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0185 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TenX alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,911.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003889 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003855 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002232 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00127967 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00031969 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004361 BTC.

TenX Coin Profile

TenX is a coin. It was first traded on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech. TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX.

Buying and Selling TenX

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TenX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TenX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.