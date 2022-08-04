TERA (TERA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.00

TERA (TERA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 4th. TERA has a total market cap of $652,311.86 and approximately $4.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TERA has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. One TERA coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004403 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $143.45 or 0.00631587 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00015798 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00035950 BTC.

About TERA

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TERA is terafoundation.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

