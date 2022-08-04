Terra (LUNA) Price Hits $2.08

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One Terra coin can now be purchased for $2.08 or 0.00009168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra has a market cap of $264.75 million and approximately $87.71 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00008007 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00014161 BTC.
- Decimal (DEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000155 BTC.
- Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 21,229.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.
- Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000071 BTC.
- Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.
- The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- CenterPrime (CPX) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003115 BTC.
Terra Profile
Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 127,475,474 coins. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.
Buying and Selling Terra
